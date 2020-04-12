Blytheville Fire Department has busy night, fights multiple fires

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -The Blytheville Fire Department had a busy night, fighting five structure fires with two exposures at three different locations.
In a Facebook post, the first fire reportedly happened just before midnight on Pittman Street, saying the structure was already on the ground with no utilities and there was an exposure when crews arrived.
Crews worked on the fire until just after 1:20 a.m. Sunday, containing the fire to two rooms before extinguishing several hot spots in the attic.
After that, the fire department responded to a second fire on Brawley Street around 1:35 a.m., finding a garage and two cars fully involved and flames coming from the rear of a house.
The post states that firemen used a chainsaw to cut through an old roofline to extinguish the fire after it had spread to the attic. Crews cleared the scene just before 2:45 a.m.
At the same time, another structure fire erupted on Peabody Street around 1:45 a.m.
When crews arrived, they noticed heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of the structure and spreading to another adjacent structure.
However, crews struggled to put the fire out due to water supply issues and limited manpower.
According to the post, a supply connection to a hydrant was made as more personnel arrived once the Brawley Street fire was under control
The scene was cleared just before 3:30 a.m.
