Jonesboro church provides free gas and masks to community on Easter Sunday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday morning, members of Kingdom Nation Ministries of Jonesboro gathered at the Exxon at Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard to provide free gas, window washes, Bibles and face masks for anyone in need.
“Well, the Lord placed in my heart to be able to give back to the community. Dealing with everything that’s going on, the coronavirus, the tornadoes that hit this area. What better way to help make somebody feel good by way of giving. We just want to show the city that we love them and that we want to invest back into them,” Pastor Carlos Turner said.
Turner also said the event provide another opportunity to worship and give back.
“What better way to worship than to give. The Bible says for God so loved the world that he gave. So giving is a form of worship,” Turner said. “We’re not able to come together as far as worship in the buliding, but we’re able to worship in a different way by giving to the community.”
He also added that the group had been planning to hold an event for nearly a couple of months, but due to the coronavirus and tornadoes, now was finally the appropriate time.
