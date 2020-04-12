Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

MISSOURI GOVERNOR-GREITENS DIVORCE
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and wife to get divorced
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena Greitens are divorcing. The couple announced Saturday that they have decided to end their marriage and co-parent their two sons. The divorce comes nearly two years after Greitens resigned amid accusations that he took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair. Greitens was charged with invasion of privacy in connection with that allegation and with a separate felony related to fundraising. Both charges were dropped. Greitens resigned in June 2018. Sheena Greitens is an assistant professor in political science at the University of Missouri.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Health officials: Missouri COVID-19 cases now top 4,000
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department on Saturday reported 13 new deaths from COVID-19, raising the states overall toll to 109. It also reported 225 more confirmed cases of the disease with the state’s overall count now at 4,024 cases.
Missouri governor signs spending bill to fight pandemic
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a supplemental budget bill allocating nearly $6 billion in federal stimulus money to fight the health and economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. The money will be used to purchase additional personal protective equipment for first responders, help develop medical facilities beyond traditional hospitals, and to provide aid to hard-hit local governments. Parson also announced he was establishing a working group led by state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to help decide how the money will be spent. Both Parson and Fitzpatrick are Republicans. The state health department says 96 people have now died from the virus in Missouri.
POLICE SHOOTING-ST. LOUIS
St. Louis police kill man who allegedly shot at officers
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have fatally shot a man after he allegedly shot at and then charged at officers. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Friday afternoon. The name of the man killed, and the name of the officers involved in the shooting, were not released. Police were called to a home for a report of a burglary. Major Eric Larson says arriving officers saw a man running from the home to a garage, where he shot at officers. Larson says the man then left the garage and charged at officers. Police shot and killed the man.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Police ID man dead in double shooting on Lee's Summit lawn
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City have identified a man investigators say shot a woman outside a Lee's Summit home before turning the gun on himself. Police said in a news release Friday that 28-year-old Timothy Batrez was the shooter and died in the attempted murder-suicide. Police say the woman he shot was his aunt. Police have declined to release her name, but say she is expected to survive her injuries. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the front yard of the home, and investigators quickly determined that Batrez had shot the woman, then shot himself. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.
FIERY HOME CRASH
Police: Man who crashed pickup into Kansas City home dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man who crashed his pickup truck into a Kansas City house, causing both the truck and house to erupt in flames, has died of his injuries. Police say 29-year-old Robert Cox Jr., of Lee's Summit, died at a hospital Thursday, a day after police say his truck crashed into the home in the Terrace Lake Gardens neighborhood in south Kansas City. Police say the homeowner was in the house at the time of the crash, but managed to escape unhurt. Firefighters later rescued the man's German shepherd from the burning home and extinguished the fire.
YOUTH SPORTS COMPLEX PLAN
St. Louis group OKs $6M for proposed youth sports complex
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis commission has approved $6 million in tax money to convert a struggling outlet mall in Hazelwood into a massive youth sports complex. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Convention and Visitors Commission on Thursday approved a request that uses hotel tax revenue for the POWERplex project. Commission attorneys say the money will only be paid out if all other financing is secured for the $54 million project -- proposed as a campus of multiple playing fields capable of hosting simultaneous baseball, basketball, volleyball, softball and football games. Plans for the area where the St. Louis Outlet Mall now stands also include a hotel, restaurants and other amenities.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI TOURISM
Missouri tourism industry hopes to rebound after pandemic
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Stay-at-home orders and social distancing have devastated businesses at the core of tourism, one of Missouri’s biggest industries. Worse yet, no one knows when some form of normalcy will return. Surveys indicate that while some people are simply postponing trips, others are canceling completely. In fiscal year 2019, Missouri had 42.9 million visitors, defined as those from out of state or traveling at least 50 miles in-state. Tourism employs about 304,000 people. Tourists spend about $17 billion annually in Missouri. From the Gateway Arch to the Lake of the Ozarks, tourism leaders concede 2020 will be difficult year.