Trumann police honor Officer Jonathan Schmidt

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann police went on social media Sunday to honor an officer who was shot and killed in a traffic stop nine years ago.
According to a post on the Trumann Police Department Facebook page, officers wanted to remember Officer Jonathan Schmidt.
“We will never forget the sacrifice of Officer Jonathan Schmidt. EOW 04-12-11,” the post noted.
Officer Schmidt pulled over a vehicle late in the evening of April 12, 2011, with four people inside, at the Cottonwood Manor Apartments.
Jerry Lard jumped out of the vehicle and fired at Schmidt and another officer, Sgt. Corey Overstreet, Trumann police said at the time.
Schmidt was taken to a Jonesboro hospital, where he died early on April 13.
Lard was convicted of capital murder and attempted capital murder in July 2012 in the case; and was sentenced to death by lethal injection.
