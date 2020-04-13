Arkansas State assistant coach Destinee Rogers gives back by DJing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Destinee Rogers finished her first season on the Red Wolves women’s basketball staff.
She’s an up and coming coach and an up and coming DJ.
“A year ago I kinda got interested in it, I bought some equipment, kinda played around with it,” Rogers said. “This is just kinda the beginning of something that’s been pretty special. I just picked it up as a hobby, and I wanted to use that hobby and the talents I feel like I have to bless other people.”
DJ Dezz began Club Corona on April 4th on facebook and instagram live. The money has benefited families impacted by the Jonesboro tornado, bought meals for nurses on the frontlines of COVID-19, and much more.
“I never would have believed that it would have been this big,” Rogers added. “Whenever we did the first one, I would have been happy just raising a hundred dollars. And we raised 4,215 dollars on the first one. And then the 2nd one we raised right at 7,800 dollars. So we’re over 12 thousand dollars raised for 2 events, and we’re just getting started. And we have donated every single penny away to families in need. So I think it’s just a blessing, and we’re thankful to God for allowing this to happen.”
Things are looking up on the turntables and on the A-State sidelines. “I feel like we had some moments in the year where we showed a lot of growth. And I think it’s just being patient through that and understanding that it is a process. It doesn’t happen overnight. Just continue to work as hard as we can, do what we can, do it the right way, and we know that when the time is right, we’ll reap what we have sown.”
DJ Dezz told me that she’ll have 2 more shows this week. The A-State assistant continues to do a GR8 job for great causes.
