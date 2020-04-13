AT&T donates $15k to feed those affected by tornadoes, COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - AT&T is donating $15,000 to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas to help those still reeling from back-to-back tornadoes and the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds will be used to purchase shelf-stable food for area food pantries serving families recovering and rebuilding from the recent tornadoes in Jonesboro and Harrisburg, said Christie Jordan, CEO of the food bank.
“We recognize that recovery will take months and many families may need emergency food assistance as they work to rebuild their lives,” Jordan was quoted as saying in a Monday news release.
The addition of COVID-19 has made it especially hard on families.
“Many people have been furloughed or unemployed due to these events,” Jordan said. “People may be in a tough place they didn’t expect to be in just a few weeks ago.” She said the food bank and its partner food pantries “are here to help.”
The donation is part of AT&T’s Believe Arkansas initiative that focuses on hunger and food insecurity.
“We are honored to be a part of relief efforts to help Arkansans who have been doubly impacted by the tornadoes in Jonesboro and the surrounding area, and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ronald Dedman, president of AT&T Arkansas. “We are confident the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will put this AT&T contribution to good use to help our neighbors in need.”
