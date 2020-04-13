A Better Region 8: Finding the positive things while staying home and staying safe

(KAIT) -For those of us who can stay at home, we should. We're doing it for our medical staff and first responders.
Our best hope here in Region 8 is that there is no surge in coronavirus cases.
That’s a best-case scenario and what we need to keep is hope.
We’re finding great ways to stay positive while staying safe.
We’ve seen so many great examples shared across social media and below are a few examples.
For Easter weekend, the Pentecostals of Jonesboro church leaders hid eggs in the yards of all the members with kids.
And a Facebook group put together an Easter Basket Drive, organized by Nate Miller for tornado victims and those who have kids stuck at home.
When a Lepanto boy feared his birthday would go unnoticed, his friends hit the street for a special parade.
There are thousands of you doing similar things to stay connected and give back. We say thank you.
If you can give some of your time, think about volunteering at the local food pantry or making masks for our frontline workers.
We are in trying times, but with your help, we can make sure everyone is safe and healthy, both physically and mentally through this pandemic.
