City officials working to get masks to homes as quickly as possible

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) -Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said Monday the city and Lawrence County are going on the offensive to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The City of Walnut Ridge posted on Facebook that the city hall is working as fast as possible to send 6,000 disposable masks to nearly 2,000 homes.
Snapp said the safety of the citizens is his number one priority.
“Let’s try not to transmit unknown particles between the people and get it to where if you’re not wearing the mask, you’re the one that people look at strange,” Snapp said.
The city will be using the US Postal Service to mail the masks, along with an instruction sheet and a Census card. The instruction sheet details that the masks should only be worn when going out in public and accepting deliveries at home.
The envelopes will be mailed out to the residential water meter addresses by noon on Tuesday, April 14 at the latest.
The Facebook post mentions that the city council “saw the need to appropriate emergency funding in advance.”
Snapp said that the cost to send out nearly 2,000 envelopes containing the masks, instruction sheet, and the Census card costs around $2.50 an envelope.
