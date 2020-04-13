Easter storms leave death, destruction in their wake

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, April 13. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Large parts of the south remain at risk of severe weather today, after Easter storms killed at least 6 people in Mississippi.
The number of positive cases and deaths from COVID-19 continues to grow in Arkansas.
A Region 8 police chief is off the force this morning following his arrest on suspicion of domestic battery.
Clouds will decrease throughout Monday as a powerful storm system pulls away from Region 8.
Wind gusts to 40mph will begin to die down at noon.
However, we won’t warm up much today or tomorrow, with daily highs only reaching the low 50s.
A couple of showers are possible on Tuesday, but sunny weather prevails for midweek.
Our next chance of rain arrives Friday, but temperatures become more seasonable heading into the weekend.
