Former McNeese QB talks about ‘eye-opening’ work at New Orleans hospital and grandfather’s passing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPLC) - Former McNeese quarterback James Tabary has seen first-hand the dangers of the coronavirus while working at University Medical Center in New Orleans.
“It’s definitely been eye-opening and life-changing for me,” said Tabary. “This is going to be something I can tell my grandchildren about how I was able to help fix the problem.”
Tabary works for an independent contractor that supplies PPE to hospitals.
"They said, 'Oh my God we got the gold today.' All it is is gloves, masks and gowns, but to them, it’s literally gold," admitted Tabary. "A lot of these nurses that come here, they don’t get to go home to their families, they’re having to quarantine themselves."
Work is especially stressful for Tabary right now, but the pandemic truly hit home when he lost his grandfather to the virus just a few weeks ago.
“I don’t think it has quite hit me yet that my grandfather has passed away. He went down so fast we didn’t even have time to be emotional. He died in four days," Tabary said. "We couldn’t see him and we couldn’t even grieve with him because we couldn’t see him. We couldn’t even enter the hospital.”
Because of that tragedy and what he sees every day at work, Tabary is asking that we all do our part.
“The world is never going to be the same after this. How long after this until we’re gonna be OK without wearing masks and gloves? We don’t know.”
“I think if everyone follows up with the protocol, it will slow down," Tabary admitted. "I think it already has already it’s not quite as chaotic as it has been the last few weeks.”
Tabary said he is still working out daily with the goal of chasing a pro football contract and in the fall he’ll become a football coach for his alma mater, Holy Cross.
