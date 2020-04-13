Gov. Hutchinson defends coronavirus decisions in pandemic special

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -Gov. Asa Hutchinson appeared on a special Monday, taking questions about his response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Aired on KAIT-ABC, the governor defended his decision to not place Arkansas under a strict stay at home order.
He said restrictions currently placed on the state work more effectively than some of the orders other states have placed.
“We right now are managing this that really beats the success rate of other states,” Hutchinson said. “We think that it’s the right response and its one that we’re emphasizing masks and that’s how we’re taking it seriously. Whenever they get out they can’t socially distance they wear a mask. You got to the store you see three-fourths of the people with gloves and masks.”
Hutchinson added that he’s unsure how long the effects will last, but said the measures we’re taking are helping flatten the curve.
