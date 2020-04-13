Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The cancellation of this year's College World Series because of the coronavirus pandemic isn't hurting Omaha just economically. The eight-team tournament that decides the Division I baseball championship each June has long been a point of pride for the city of just under a half-million. Total attendance for the 15 games in 2019 was more than 330,000. Thousands more gather outside the stadium. The move to TD Ameritrade Park 10 years ago sparked development near the stadium. The event packs a $75 million economic impact each year.
LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Kelsey Erickson had spent nearly a decade working in the often-mucky world of international anti-doping when she heard that USA Cycling was looking for someone to build and administer a wellness program for riders at all levels. The timing could not have been better. Erickson has used the framework she put in place over the past 10 months to help USA Cycling respond to the global coronavirus pandemic. She has already been in touch with all of the national team riders, many of whom have had their Olympic dreams put on hold until next year, while providing support and guidance for everyone from recreational riders to race promoters and event organizers.