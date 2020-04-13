35 inmates, 4 staff members at Forrest City prison test positive for coronavirus

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Multiple coronavirus cases have been confirmed at a prison in Forrest City.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, three inmates and two staff members have tested positive for coronavirus in the medium-security prison at the Federal Correctional Institute.
Thirty-two inmates and two staff members have tested positive at the low-security prison.
Details surrounding the coronavirus cases have not been released at this time.
Across Arkansas, nearly 1,400 coronavirus cases have been confirmed. More than 370 recoveries and 29 deaths have also been reported.
Within the Federal Bureau of Prisons system, ten coronavirus deaths have been confirmed.
