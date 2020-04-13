Jobs to be filled, agency works to find best candidates online

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - As people lose their jobs across Arkansas from the coronavirus pandemic affecting the economy, a job agency uses online communication with applicants to fill jobs.
Productive Staffing works with businesses to find good, qualified applicants for their open positions. Typically, they interview candidates in person, but that changed to online communications due to COVID-19 restrictions issued by the state
Jessica Gann, branch manager, said they take the different approach in stride.
“Everything’s a little different right now because of the time that we’re in, but we ultimately get that face-to-face before we send them to any clients,” Gann said.
For now, job seekers can fill out applications online. Then, phone calls and Skype calls are conducted to interview the applicants by Productive Staffing workers.
Once the background check and references clear, then applicants visit the business’s location for a face-to-face interview.
Gann said that’s when they take their temperature and screen them with health questions before entering.
“We’re just taking all the necessary precautions during this time,” she said. “We’re very hopeful we’ll have a turnaround soon. Things will get back to normal but until then, we’re just doing everything we can to help our clients and help the people in our community.”
She said despite less face-to-face interaction, good candidates fill their open positions.
