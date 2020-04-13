Jonesboro to hold virtual graduation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro High School seniors will not have to forego commencement.
The district announced Monday that it would hold a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020.
In a social media message, district administrators stated they had signed a contract with Herff-Jones on Monday to produce a virtual graduation.
If the state/national guidelines on COVID-19 are lifted regarding large gatherings, the district said it would also have an outdoor graduation at Cooksey-Johns Field in late June or mid-July.
“While a virtual graduation is never a first choice under normal circumstances, we feel that this option is the best at this time. Seniors will be contacted in the near future with direction on how the collection of information will proceed.”
