Jonesboro Police Department releases monthly crime report; number of calls down

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Police Department released its crime report for March 2020 on Monday.
In the report, police listed 17,248 calls with 5,716 of those calls E-911 related. JPD received 5,108 of those calls, compared to 6,034 calls in March 2019.
Jonesboro police arrested 357 people, down from 532 arrests made in February. The Street Crimes Unit also contributed, arresting 27 people with an approximate value of $36,737 in drugs seized.
The number of traffic stops dropped drastically, with only 990 stops this month, compared to 2,207 in March 2019.
The department reported 233 traffic incidents, a slight drop from the 257 reported in 2019. Citations also dropped, with the department writing 329 citations, compared to 620 citations written in March 2019.
