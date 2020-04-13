Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STALLED ROADWORK
Traffic drop from stay-at-home orders imperils road funding
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State highway departments across the U.S. are starting to feel the financial pinch from a dramatic decline in driving caused by coronavirus precautions. Fewer vehicles on the roads means fewer gallons of gas purchased, which means less tax revenue for repairs and new projects. State transportation officials are asking Congress for an immediate $50 billion to avoid major cuts to highway programs over the next year and a half. They also want Congress to approve a long-term plan that doubles the amount of regular funding going to state transportation agencies.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RESTAURANTS-GROCERIES
US restaurants turn to grocery sales to help offset losses
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Stay-at-home orders and social distancing requirements tied to the pandemic have put restaurant dining on hold, forcing many to close and leaving others barely hanging on. From large chains to mom-and-pop eateries, many restaurants have opened make-shift grocery stores. Panera, Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Subway are among national chains that have begun selling grocery items. Several local restaurants across the country are doing so, too. The fallout from the coronavirus has devastated restaurants. Data from the National Restaurant Association says the industry has lost 3 million jobs and $25 billion in sales since March 1.
More than 4,100 positive virus cases in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s health department is reporting 136 more confirmed cases of coronavirus. The Sunday update brings the state’s total number of reported cases to 4,160. The Department of Health and Senior Services reports 110 people have died from the virus in Missouri so far, up one from Saturday. The uptick comes as places of worship grapple with how to handle services on Easter Sunday while following social distancing guidelines. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the pastor at one St. Louis-area church printed out photos of his congregation and placed them throughout the church pews.
Missouri troopers name 3 killed in wreak after police chase
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the three men who died after a car crashed during a police chase in eastern Missouri. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sunday reported that officials said 19-year-old driver Keshaun Wade died at the scene of the Monday crash in Wentzville. The crash also killed 21-year-old Antione Wade and 22-year-old Rashad Hill. Both were passengers. Authorities say Wade was allegedly driving erratically at speeds up to 130 mph. The driver eventually lost control and crashed into a guard rail before ending up in the westbound lanes of I-70, where the car caught fire.
Kansas City police investigate after man shot dead on Easter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the murder of a man who was fatally shot on Easter. The Kansas City Star reports 33-year-old Daniel Washington was found dead Sunday. A Kansas City police spokeswoman told the newspaper that officers responded to a 3 a.m. Sunday call about a shooting in Kansas City's Midtown area. Police found Washington inside a vehicle but were told the shooting happened roughly two miles away. Police are asking for tips about the homicide.
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and wife to get divorced
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena Greitens are divorcing. The couple announced Saturday that they have decided to end their marriage and co-parent their two sons. The divorce comes nearly two years after Greitens resigned amid accusations that he took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair. Greitens was charged with invasion of privacy in connection with that allegation and with a separate felony related to fundraising. Both charges were dropped. Greitens resigned in June 2018. Sheena Greitens is an assistant professor in political science at the University of Missouri.
Health officials: Missouri COVID-19 cases now top 4,000
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department on Saturday reported 13 new deaths from COVID-19, raising the states overall toll to 109. It also reported 225 more confirmed cases of the disease with the state’s overall count now at 4,024 cases.
Missouri governor signs spending bill to fight pandemic
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a supplemental budget bill allocating nearly $6 billion in federal stimulus money to fight the health and economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. The money will be used to purchase additional personal protective equipment for first responders, help develop medical facilities beyond traditional hospitals, and to provide aid to hard-hit local governments. Parson also announced he was establishing a working group led by state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to help decide how the money will be spent. Both Parson and Fitzpatrick are Republicans. The state health department says 96 people have now died from the virus in Missouri.