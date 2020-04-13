Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena Greitens are divorcing. The couple announced Saturday that they have decided to end their marriage and co-parent their two sons. The divorce comes nearly two years after Greitens resigned amid accusations that he took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair. Greitens was charged with invasion of privacy in connection with that allegation and with a separate felony related to fundraising. Both charges were dropped. Greitens resigned in June 2018. Sheena Greitens is an assistant professor in political science at the University of Missouri.