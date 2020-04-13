New committee to advise Gov. Hutchinson on post-peak COVID-19 response

A new committee formed by Governor Hutchinson will advise the governor on the state's post-peak COVID19 response. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 13, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 9:01 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -Gov. Asa Hutchinson created a new committee to help Arkansas transition from the COVID-19 peak.

Named the Governor’s Medical Advisory Committee for Post-Peak COVID-19 Response, the group will guide public health strategy for Arkansans after the state reaches the COVID-19 peak.

The committee will examine testing capabilities and proper social distancing protocols. Recommendations will be heard to help prevent a resurgence of COVID-19.

The committee will provide their first briefing to the governor this week.

Members of the committee are as follows:

  • Dr. Nathaniel Smith: Secretary of ADH (committee chairman)
  • Dr. Jose Romero: ADH Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Pediatrics Disease at UAMS/Arkansas Children’s Hospital
  • Dr. Naveen Patil: ADH Medical Director for Infectious Disease
  • Dr. Jennifer Dillaha: ADH State Epidemiologist
  • Dr. Austin Porter: ADH Deputy Chief Science Officer and Assistant Professor at UAMS College of Public Health
  • Dr. Greg Bledsoe: Surgeon General of Arkansas
  • Dr. Jerrilyn Jones: ADH Medical Director for Preparedness and Response and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at UAMS.
  • Dr. Sam Greenfield: ADH Medical Director for Family Health and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UAMS.

