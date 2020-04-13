Paragould baseball coach Dakota Weatherley garnering support while battling cancer

BALD KNOB, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould baseball coach Dakota Weatherley found out once again that he has cancer.
Weatherley is also an expecting father. Family and friends in the coaching profession paid him a visit at his mother’s home in Bald Knob on Saturday. The fellowship and love were all in hopes of lifting his spirits. He even received a message from St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Jim Edmonds.
Over $21,000 has been raised on GoFundMe to help support the Weatherley family. He wants to use his platform to raise awareness for skin cancer especially for coaches and those who work outdoors. You can give at the link below.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.