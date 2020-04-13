Two curfew calls reported over the weekend; no citations written

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police have kept a watchful eye on anyone violating the new curfew put into place last week to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, according to police, the 10 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew hasn’t landed anyone in trouble with law enforcement yet.
Police filed 19 reports over the weekend, but only two mentions of curfew were reported.
Officers went to 244 total calls for service from April 10-13.
The curfew will remain in place for no more than 120 days and will be reviewed by the city council at the next city council meeting April 21.
