Arkansas State women’s basketball gets more 2020 & 2021 commits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The signing period continues Wednesday in college sports. Arkansas State women’s basketball will add another player to the 2020 class.
Fresno City College (CA) guard Jordyn Brown committed to the Red Wolves on Monday. She led the Lady Rams with 16.5 points per game in the 2019-20 season. The California native shot 42.5% from 3 point range, and 80.8% from the free throw line. She landed on the All-Central Valley Conference 1st Team and the California Community College Athletic Association 3rd Team. Jordyn will have 2 years of eligibility with the Red Wolves.
Union City (TN) junior Jada Williams looks to join the Red Wolves in 2021. She committed to A-State Tuesday afternoon. She was offered in June 2019 after participating in the Elite Camp. Williams was a key contributor in the 2019-20 season as the Golden Tornadoes won 21 games & reached the Region 7A semifinal.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.