AMI broadcasts continue on Arkansas PBS through May 22

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas PBS announced it would continue to air AMI broadcasts for the remainder of the school year.
The broadcasts will air on Arkansas PBS’s main channel from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May 22.
The programming blocks are divided by grade level.
- 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. - Pre-K - 2nd grade
- 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. - 3rd -5th grade
- 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. 6th - 8th grade
The lessons are also available on the Engage Arkansas PBS app, Arkansas PBS website, and the PBS Video app on OTT devices.
