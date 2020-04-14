AMI broadcasts continue on Arkansas PBS through May 22

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 14, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 7:36 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas PBS announced it would continue to air AMI broadcasts for the remainder of the school year.

The broadcasts will air on Arkansas PBS’s main channel from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May 22.

The programming blocks are divided by grade level.

  • 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. - Pre-K - 2nd grade
  • 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. - 3rd -5th grade
  • 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. 6th - 8th grade

The lessons are also available on the Engage Arkansas PBS app, Arkansas PBS website, and the PBS Video app on OTT devices.

