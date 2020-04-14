April 14: Chilly, breezy spring day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, April 14. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Sunshine returns today, but temperatures will struggle to even get into the low 50s.
We warm a little on Wednesday with highs back into the low 60s, but 70s won’t make a return until Sunday.
Rain chances stay low until Saturday and, even then, we are only expecting a few showers.
Widespread 70s make a return next week.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
With schools out for the remainder of the year due to COVID-19, the FBI worries there could be an increase in cases of child sexual exploitation. How to keep your children safe from predators.
Jonesboro police are investigating another shots-fired report.
When the March 28 tornado tore through Jonesboro, it took one woman’s precious possession: her son’s baby photo. You won’t believe where it was found.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.