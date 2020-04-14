Area airports to receive federal aid

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several airports throughout Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri, including Jonesboro, will receive federal funds to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it would award $51,307,856 in airport aid to 76 airports in Arkansas.
The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, according to a news release.
Jonesboro will receive $69,000 in grant money, other airports in our area include:
- Arkansas International in Gosnell: $20,000
- Batesville Regional: $69,000
- Blytheville Municipal: $20,000
- Corning Municipal: $20,000
- Horseshoe Bend: $20,000
- Kirk Field in Paragould: $30,000
- Manila Municipal: $30,00
- Marked Tree Municipal: $1,000
- Melbourne Municipal-John E. Miller Field: $30,000
- Newport Regional: $30,000
- Osceola Municipal: $20,000
- Piggott Municipal: $20,000
- Pocahontas Municipal: $30,000
- Sharp County Regional: $20,000
- Walnut Ridge Regional: $30,000
In Missouri:
- Caruthersville Memorial: $20,000
- Kennett Memorial: $30,000
- Malden Regional: $30,000
- Poplar Bluff Municipal: $69,000
The funding, according to the news release, will “support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
The money can be used for capital expenditures, debt payments, and operating expenses, including payroll and utilities.
The Federal Aviation Administration has posted an interactive map of all the U.S. airports receiving funding.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.