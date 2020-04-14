ASU System talks budget reductions and financial planning for 2020-2021

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas State University System provided an update Tuesday regarding their budget and finances due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the collective impact of state budget reductions for the ASU system sits at $4.8 million between April 14 and June 30.
It includes a $2.35 million reduction for Arkansas State University’s Jonesboro campus.
According to Jeff Hankins, vice president for strategic communications & economic development, no employment reductions or usage of reserve funds are needed to get through the 2020 fiscal year.
Instead, Arkansas State University will achieve budget cuts through reduced travel, supplies and service, utility expenses, used of unused capital balances, unbudgeted trust fund revenues, and “carry forward” funds from various departments.
The system will receive $15,250,867 from the CARES Act, with the emergency financial aid for students set at $7,625,433. The Jonesboro campus will get $9,258,158 from the CARES Act, with $4,629,079 in emergency financial aid.
For 2021, ASU System President Chuck Welch asked chancellors to prepare budgets with no tuition or fee increases for Fall 2020.
The ASU Board of Trustees will discuss the budget at a meeting on June 4.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.