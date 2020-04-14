Coldest Night of the Week

Skies clear and winds become calm overnight allowing temperatures to fall close to freezing by morning. Frost is likely across Region 8 tonight, but a freeze will only be for a select few mainly in the Ozarks. Sunshine on Wednesday will help temperatures rise to around 60 degrees. Another frost is possible Thursday morning, but a freeze isn’t likely. After another day of sun on Thursday, showers, and clouds move in for the weekend. Highs should be back to near 70 degrees as we head into the weekend.