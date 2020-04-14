Financial adviser: what to do with your stimulus check

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Stimulus checks in the United States are about to be received by millions in the next couple of days across the United States as part of the CARES Act.
One Heartland financial adviser gave his advice on what to do with your stimulus check when you receive it.
Bart Grant with Grant Financial Management of Sikeston said to save your stimulus check once you get it rather than spending it on any high interest rate debt at this time.
He said it’s an uncertain time, so it’s best to save the money and use it on essentials you need or save it for when and if you would need those essentials later.
"Because we don't know how long this is actually going to last," Grant said. "We don't know how long it will be before the economy turns around. Hopefully it's going to be sooner than later, but we don't know how long that's going to be. So in a situation when we are unsure about the time frame that you have ahead of you, you really need to focus on the essentials."
He said it’s best if you can save up about three months worth of salary. However, if the economy recovers and you still have that money, he recommended paying off those high interest rate bills at that point once it’s a safer time to do so.
