Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The NCAA transfer portal was implemented two years ago as a tool to streamline how athletes change schools. It was intended to ease the burden on administrators, increase transparency and empower athletes. Many college basketball coaches say it has made transferring too easy, giving players an out for any reason. Wichita State has seven players in the transfer portal. It means the Shockers have to build a team each season as opposed to building the program.
UNDATED (AP) — Kansas guard Devon Dotson is entering the NBA draft after leading the Big 12 Conference in scoring his sophomore season. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.1 steals while helping Kansas go 28-3 and win its final 16 games. He earned second-team honors on The Associated Press All-America team. Kansas owned the No. 1 ranking when the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dotson says he intends to sign with an agent.