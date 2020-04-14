Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The NCAA transfer portal was implemented two years ago as a tool to streamline how athletes change schools. It was intended to ease the burden on administrators, increase transparency and empower athletes. Many college basketball coaches say it has made transferring too easy, giving players an out for any reason. Wichita State has seven players in the transfer portal. It means the Shockers have to build a team each season as opposed to building the program.