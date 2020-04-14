JB Hunt: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Ark. (AP) _ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $104.8 million.
The Lowell, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.
The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.
JB Hunt shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $97.89, a decline of 7% in the last 12 months.
