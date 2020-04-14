48,000 KN95 masks sent to Missouri first responders recalled

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Approximately 48,000 KN95 masks delivered to first responders in Missouri are being recalled.
Missouri’s State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) says masks shipped between April 2 and April 8 do not meet standards and should not be used.
The masks were distributed to local law enforcement and fire service agencies in all regions of the state.
The recalled masks may bear the names “Huabai,” “SANQUI,” or be unmarked, with Chinese characters on the cellophane packaging.
The emergency management agency said the masks should be removed from circulation and put in a secure location until they can be picked up.
SEMA will not distribute any additional KN95 masks.
The agency said it requires distribution of the masks that did not meet the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ standards.
SEMA is continuing its efforts to obtain personal protection equipment for first responders.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.