Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Inmates moved after coronavirus confirmed at 2nd facility
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials announced Monday that 113 inmates at a work-release facility have been relocated after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus amid a fight to control an outbreak at another facility. The Kansas Department of Corrections said the inmates who were relocated Sunday night lived in the same housing unit as the infected resident at the Wichita Work Release Facility. They were moved to a newly reconstructed building at the Lansing Correctional Facility, which is battling its own outbreak with 18 inmates and 21 staff testing positive.
FATAL SHOOTING-WICHITA
Kansas woman dies after Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman in Wichita. Wichita television station KSNW-TV reports Aubrey Resendez died after an early Monday morning shooting. Wichita police told the station that an 18-year-old man was driving Resendez and another passenger when they got into a disturbance with people in a silver truck. Police say someone in the truck fired multiple shots at the car and hit Resendez. The driver and the other passenger were not hurt. But Resendez was taken to a hospital and later died. Police say the shooting wasn't random.
WICHITA KILLINGS
Bond $1M for Kansas man in killings of girlfriend, her child
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man charged with capital murder for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter is in jail on a $1 million bond. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office says a judge set bond for 25-year-old Daniel Lopez on Monday. Lopez was wanted for the killings until police arrested him Friday without incident. He’s charged in the deaths of 25-year-old Mickayla Sorell and her daughter Natalya Sorrell. An Associated Press request for comment to Lopez' public defender wasn't immediately returned Monday.
FATAL SHOOTING-LIBRARY
Kansas man charged in fatal shooting near library
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged with murder for a fatal shooting near a Johnson County library. The Kansas City Star reports Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe charged 27-year-old Overland Park resident Dvonte Brown with first-degree murder. Authorities allege he killed 29-year-old Prairie Village resident Micah Babick last week. Police say Babick was fatally shot in a parking lot near the Johnson County Central Resource Library. Brown was arrested for the killing on Saturday. His bond is set at $1 million. No lawyers were listed for Brown in court records Monday.
KANSAS STATE-ENROLLMENT
Kansas State works to boost enrollment, offers virtual tours
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University is still working to increase enrollment despite challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. Enrollment has been declining for years, and it hit a 20-year low in fall 2019. To turn things around, The Manhattan Mercury reports the university is offering virtual campus tours to prospective students. During the virtual tours, students can talk over Zoom with admissions counselors and representatives from different programs. But enrollment management Vice Provost Karen Goos told the newspaper that students won't get the same sense of the university's traditions and culture on a virtual tour as they would walking around campus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS UNEMPLOYMENT
Kansas unemployment numbers don't show the full picture
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Even record-high unemployment claims do not capture the full extent of job losses in Kansas amid the coronavirus outbreak. Some people do not qualify for unemployment benefits and others are choosing to find temporary work to tide them over until businesses reopen. Many others simply cannot get through to the overwhelmed Kansas Department of Labor. The state's 43-year-old mainframe computer cannot keep up with claims and telephone lines are jammed with frustrated callers. Last week more than 50,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Kansas.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FURLOUGHS
Sedgwick County asking employees to volunteer for furlough
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County has told its 2,500 employees in an email that it is looking for people to voluntarily furlough amid the coronavirus pandemic. An email Friday from County Manager Tom Stolz says the forlough will span from April 19 to May 23. The Wichita Eagle reports employees could be called back before if “services are able to return to normal-functioning capacity.” The Sedgwick County Commission is expected to weigh in during its Wednesday meeting.
WICHITA KILLINGS
Kansas man arrested in killings of girlfriend, her daughter
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a Kansas man wanted on capital murder charges in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter. Authorities said that 25-year-old Daniel Lopez was arrested Friday evening without incident at a residence in Wichita after police followed up on a tip that he was at the home of family members. Sedgwick County authorities charged him earlier this month in the deaths of 24-year-old Mickayla Sorell her daughter, Natalya Sorell.