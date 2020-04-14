Liquor store’s sales up 25% despite pandemic

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As businesses close and shut down from coronavirus impacting the industry, one business in Paragould continues to thrive.
Angela Hale, office manager, said sales at Hill Top Spirits are up 25 percent and continue to climb during the pandemic.
Loyal customers keep bringing them business, and new customers come to the store giving them even more business.
“We’re just super busy, everyone needing their beer, wine, and alcohol,” Hale said.
Their shelves stay stocked and ready for the next person to pull through the drive-through. Hale hopes this continues.
“With this going on, you never know with our vendors and stuff, our suppliers,” she says. “They may end up raising a certain price, and we will if they do, but hopefully not.”
Other liquor stores in the Paragould area see the uptick in business the same as Hill Top Spirits. However, she understands not everyone’s business is doing well.
“It’s great for our business,” Hale said. “I just hate [coronavirus] is going on though, it’s just sad.”
