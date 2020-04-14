Masks available for Black Rock residents

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Black Rock residents can pick up a disposable mask for free at Black Rock City Hall.
Mayor Bonnie Ragsdale ordered 800 masks and the city began handing out masks Monday morning. To receive their mask, those who live in the city had to provide their name, address, and how many adults live in the household.
Around 150 masks were given out Monday afternoon. Police Chief Mark VanBrook said he wants to protect those who are most at risk of getting COVID-19.
“We have a lot of elderly residents here in Black Rock, and we’re trying to do our best to protect them while they’re trying to do their best to protect themselves as well,” VanBrook said.
Chief VanBrook and Mayor Ragsdale said they are enforcing social distancing by having one person come in at a time while the next person waits outside the building.
Also, the area that contains the masks (i.e., table, pen, etc.) is wiped down and sprayed with disinfecting products.
The City of Black Rock’s Facebook page added that residents in rural areas of Lawrence County will receive their masks through the Office of Emergency Services and Fire Departments.
If you live in Black Rock and haven’t gotten your mask yet, call City Hall on Wednesday at 870-878-6792 from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. to get yours.
