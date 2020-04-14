Osceola City Council to consider curfew

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 14, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 12:42 PM

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Osceola has called a special meeting of the city council to discuss implementing a curfew.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, April 15, at 5 p.m., according to a news release.

Mayor Sally Wilson called the special meeting to discuss an emergency ordinance concerning the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“If adopted by the council, the emergency ordinance would establish a temporary, city-wide curfew,” according to the city website.

The meeting will be held via ZOOM video conferencing.

For more information, and to read the ordinance in its entirety, click here.

