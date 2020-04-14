Osceola City Council to consider curfew

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Osceola has called a special meeting of the city council to discuss implementing a curfew.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, April 15, at 5 p.m., according to a news release.
Mayor Sally Wilson called the special meeting to discuss an emergency ordinance concerning the COVID-19 public health crisis.
“If adopted by the council, the emergency ordinance would establish a temporary, city-wide curfew,” according to the city website.
The meeting will be held via ZOOM video conferencing.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.