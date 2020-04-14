Pair of Red Wolves bowlers named NTCA All-Americans

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Following a remarkable season by the Arkansas State women’s bowling team, Julia Huren and Taylor Davis received All-American recognition as the National Ten Pin Coaches Association unveiled its 2019-2020 All-America team, Monday.
Westland, Mich., native Huren received second-team honors, after she registered an outstanding three all-tournament titles, to go along with Bowler of Month recognition by the Southland Bowling League, for the month of November. The senior finished the season with an 89.75% Player Performance Index (PCPI), which was second-best in the conference.
Davison, Mich., native Davis, notched all-third team honors after she punched in an MVP performance for the Red Wolves at the Big Red Invitational (March 1). The junior finished the 2019-20 campaign with an impressive 78.40 PCPI, which was tied for fifth best in the SBL.
The team is traditionally announced on the eve of the NCAA Championship, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
2020 NTCA All-America Teams
First Team
Taylor Bailey (Senior - McKendree University)
Maria Bulanova (Senior - Vanderbilt University)
Breanna Clemmer (Senior - McKendree University)
Alexis Neuer (Senior - Delaware State University)
Raquel Orozco (Senior - University of Nebraska)
Second Team
Julia Huren (Senior - Arkansas State University)
Olivia Farwell (Junior - Duquesne University)
Bea Hernandez (Sophomore - Sam Houston State University)
Allie Leiendecker (Freshman - Louisiana Tech University)
Adel Warner (Senior - Vanderbilt University)
Third Team
Taylor Davis (Junior - Arkansas State University)
Rebecca Dodson (Sophomore - Mount St. Mary’s University)
Samantha Gainor (Junior - Vanderbilt University)
Cameron Strombeck (Junior - North Carolina A&T University)
Haley Youker (Sophomore - Mercyhurst University)
