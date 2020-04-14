Recovered COVID-19 patients encouraged to donate plasma to treat current patients

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encouraged people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma, which would help treat current patients.
According to the Department, historically, convalescent plasma has been used to prevent or treat new viral diseases, when other treatments or vaccines were not available.
People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that have the potential to work against the virus. The plasma obtained from the blood of people who recovered from COVID-19 is being evaluated as treatment for hospitalized patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a health care provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease.
The Department said blood specimens may also be used to better understand patients’ immune responses to COVID-19 to assist development of new therapies and vaccines.
Those who are fully recovered from a verified COVID-19 diagnosis can contact the health care institution in their area to be evaluated for eligibility.
Eligible candidates are those who:
- Are over the age of 18 years
- Are not pregnant
- Have had a previous positive COVID-19 test
- Have been free from COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days
According to the health department, these are unpaid, voluntary donations.
