Windmill blade manufacturing plant in Arkansas to close

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A wind turbine manufacturing plant in Little Rock is closing this year, affecting about 470 workers.
GE Renewable Energy says it’s closing the LM Wind Power Plant because of declining demand for the specific blades made at the facility and the company’s need to streamline operations.
The company said it is offering additional support for the plant’s employees, including continued pay for a minimum of four months and paying their health insurance premiums for an additional six months.
LM Wind Power announced the $150 million facility in Little Rock in 2007 and opened it the following year.
