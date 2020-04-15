AMMC to reduce salaries of executives, management; furlough some employees, due to COVID-19 impact

“Effective April 20, AMMC will be taking steps across the organization that include reducing salaries of executive and management staff, requiring some employees to work reduced hours, suspending the hiring of non-essential positions and furloughing some employees,” Hospital President and CEO Barry Davis said. “Every employee is valuable at AMMC, and I am proud of the compassion they have shown towards the safety of our patients and staff during this pandemic. We will continue to monitor and evaluate these measures and rely on governmental guidance and industry best practices for the future decisions for AMMC.”