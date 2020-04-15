April 15: Warmer Wednesday, wetter weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 15. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Clear skies and calm winds allowed temperatures to fall into the low 30s overnight.
A frosty morning will give way to warm weather this afternoon as a high pressure system shifts to our south.
Expect a warming trend into the 70s through the end of the week but it comes with a pair of cold fronts.
A few showers become possible on Friday, then again Saturday night into Sunday.
News Headlines
The city of Jonesboro is receiving more than $3 million to improve its transit system but just how will they use that money?
As restaurants and stores shut down amid the COVID-19 outbreak, there’s one business that’s thriving in this economy.
A Mississippi man says his family is alive because of a concrete room that survived Sunday’s tornado that destroyed the rest of their home.
