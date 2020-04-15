ASUN offering options for students coping with COVID-19, tornadoes

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University-Newport wants to ease the burden facing students coping with COVID-19, tornadoes, and completing their course requirements.
The university announced Wednesday two new grading options for students unable to complete their semester coursework.
The first option, Incomplete-Crisis (IC), is available to students who were in good standing when ASUN transitioned to remote learning on March 18.
According to a news release, students who have completed 50% of their coursework may submit a request for IC. If approved, they will work directly with their instructor to develop a timeline to complete their coursework by Dec. 2. If the work is not completed by that time, the student will receive an F.
The second option is Withdraw Crisis (WC). Again, students who were in good standing on March 18 may choose this option if their learning was disrupted by COVID-19 or tornado-related issues.
Students should only request WC if they have discussed the IC option with their instructor and both agree there is no feasible way the student can complete the required coursework by Dec. 2.
The deadline to request either of these special directives, as well as regular incomplete and withdraw statuses, is April 27.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.