Cardinals Care donates to relief fund for employees
By Amber Ruch | April 14, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 5:45 AM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced its Cardinals Care foundation would donate $1 million to a relief fund for employees.

Cardinals Care is the team’s community foundation. The $1 million donation would support 2020 seasonal and game-day Busch Stadium contract employees.

They would be eligible to apply for a grant from the Cardinals Care Relief Fund if they meet the following conditions:

  • You are a 2020 Busch Stadium contract employee (i.e. a seasonal or game-day employee of a contractor or vendor of the St. Louis Cardinals, LLC or its affiliated entities who performed or expect to perform work or services at Busch Stadium during the 2020 baseball season)
  • You have experienced financial burden due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a qualifying event

You can also donate to the Fund. Click here for more information.

