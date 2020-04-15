Doctors warn against medicating yourself at home

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - During the coronavirus pandemic, some may think a simple cough or cold can be cured at home.
However, doctors are urging patients to still seek professional advice.
Medicines sitting in cabinets or drawers over the years lose their potency, according to NEA Baptist Dr. Meghan Lyerly.
She says self-medicating, or taking certain medicines without consulting a doctor first, is a bad idea.
Dr. Lyerly says keeping an eye on your family members during the coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t hurt.
“If you’ve noticed, your teens or elderly acting different, or seem to be complaining about different symptoms more often, it might be something to talk to them about to make sure they’re not taking any medications that may be potentially harmful,” she says.
Behavioral changes such as acting differently of complaining about symptoms more often may be signs to look for.
While the pandemic continues, if you or someone you know needs to see a doctor, Dr. Lyerly’s clinic in Brookland can discuss medical options over the phone with you.
To schedule an appointment, click here or call 870-936-7200.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms, call 870-936-8320.
