Emergency crews respond to house fire on Dan Avenue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There were no injuries Wednesday as Jonesboro firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Dan Avenue.
According to Battalion Chief Brett Winstead, multiple exotic animals, including snakes, died in the house fire.
Winstead said several fire engines responded to the scene.
Jonesboro fire and rescue responded to a house fire just off Dan Avenue, west of Highway 63, according to Jonesboro E-911 director Jeff Presley.
Authorities got a call around 3:30 p.m. April 15 about the fire.
Presley said the road is blocked and that flames were reportedly seen in the area.
