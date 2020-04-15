First COVID-19 death reported in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County has now received a report of its first death from COVID-19, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.
Day told Region 8 News Wednesday that he received the news from the Arkansas Department of Health.
While not releasing specifics on the person, Day did say that the person was over the age of 65.
The county reported its first positive case in mid-March.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Craighead County has has 38 positive cases of COVID-19 reported to state health officials, as well as 16 recoveries and 378 negative cases.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
