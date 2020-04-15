Former trucker, now restaurant owner, passes out free food during pandemic

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - As essential workers keep providing us with what we need, a restaurant owner in Corning works to feed truck drivers passing through.
Harold’s BBQ sets in the intersection of Highway 62 and Highway 67. Owner Linden Massey drove an 18-wheeler for 38 years, before entering the restaurant business.
He says he knows it’s difficult to find a good, hot meal. Now, with COVID-19 closing many businesses, it’s harder than ever.
“I know what it’s like to be out there and not be able to get to a motel or get anything decent to eat,” he says.
Over 700 truck drivers passed Harold’s BBQ and grabbed a sacked lunch. All the drivers passing through beamed with gratefulness.
“It just doesn’t get any better,” he says. “The community has been behind me.”
People from Paragould, Jonesboro, Fayetteville, and even Indiana step in to give Massey food donations or money.
He says he’s ‘just the delivery boy’, but he’s leaving a big impact.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.