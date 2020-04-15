Harrisburg continues to rally one week after tornado

“The cleanup effort has gone extremely well,” added Harrisburg Police Chief Roderick Moore. “We completed the majority of the cleanup Saturday. We still have a few houses that we have to do some work on, but we’re extremely proud of the cleanup efforts that we’ve gotten to do thus far with that tornado being seven days ago. It has been a true blessing to see the city of Harrisburg come together as a whole. Our community was already a strong community, but I believe with COVID-19 and this tornado that it has brought us that much closer.”