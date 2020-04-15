Harrisburg continues to rally one week after tornado

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Harrisburg continues to hunker down, one week after a tornado came through town.
There’s a place off Highway 1 that’s serving the needs of people affected by the storm and COVID-19. Hundreds have stopped by First Assembly of God for BBQ.
“Yesterday, Ray’s Rump Shack contacted me, Seth Simmons, and asked if he could come and feed our community,” said Harrisburg City Clerk June Long. “And so obviously we said yes and thank you. So we’ve been here with local community volunteers. We have fed over 500 people today. We’ll be here tonight until around 8 p.m., and our goal is to be here through Saturday. It is all driven by donations. As long as the donations are here for us to buy food, we will continue.”
Donations are ongoing and homes are being patched up.
“The cleanup effort has gone extremely well,” added Harrisburg Police Chief Roderick Moore. “We completed the majority of the cleanup Saturday. We still have a few houses that we have to do some work on, but we’re extremely proud of the cleanup efforts that we’ve gotten to do thus far with that tornado being seven days ago. It has been a true blessing to see the city of Harrisburg come together as a whole. Our community was already a strong community, but I believe with COVID-19 and this tornado that it has brought us that much closer.”
Usually when I come to Harrisburg, it’s to talk about the Hornets. This city has swarmed together to keep their nest strong.
