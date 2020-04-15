Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Former big league manager Jim Frey has died at age 88. Frey managed the Kansas City Royals to the 1980 AL pennant and the Chicago Cubs within one win of the 1984 World Series. Frey became friends in high school with future big league Don Zimmer, then spent 14 years in the minor leagues without reaching the majors. His 1980 Royals swept the Yankees in the ALCS, then lost to Philadelphia in a six-game World Series. His Cubs wasted a 2-0 lead against San Diego in the 1984 NLCS.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The NCAA transfer portal was implemented two years ago as a tool to streamline how athletes change schools. It was intended to ease the burden on administrators, increase transparency and empower athletes. Many college basketball coaches say it has made transferring too easy, giving players an out for any reason. Wichita State has seven players in the transfer portal. It means the Shockers have to build a team each season as opposed to building the program.
SEATTLE (AP) — Workers are still showing up in Inglewood, California, Las Vegas, Seattle, Austin, Texas and Columbus, Ohio, and making progress on stadium and arena projects. But work has mostly come to a halt at Belmont Park on Long Island. The pandemic has affected sports construction projects in different ways across the country. Of the ongoing projects in the NFL, NHL and MLS, work has continued in some places under strict new guidelines while it has stalled elsewhere, potentially changing the timelines for when the new venues can open.