Jonesboro police warn of police impersonator

The Jonesboro Police Department has been made aware of a local law enforcement impersonator targeting a Detective at JPD. An unknown male subject has made contact with several women in and around Jonesboro claiming to be “Detective Ernest Ward” of the Jonesboro Police Department. This suspect has called numerous women and spoken to them on the phone as well as left messages. He claims that he needs to speak with them regarding a case, asks for money in advance, and repeatedly claims to be Detective Ernest Ward with the Jonesboro Police Department. This suspect has scammed several women already. Be advised that there IS a detective by that name employed by JPD, but the voice in the video is NOT the “real” Detective Ernest Ward. The male heard in the video is an unknown subject who is impersonating a police officer and will be charged with Criminal Impersonation. If anyone has any information about this man, his identity, or his whereabouts, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657. Alternatively, if you or someone you know has received a call from this man claiming to be Detective Ernest Ward, record the call if possible, save your voicemails, and contact JPD immediately with reference number 20-3243. Ref: 3243