Jonesboro police warn of police impersonator

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department are asking for the public’s help after reports of an impersonator using the name of a real police detective.
According to a media release from Jonesboro police, the department was made aware of the issue after getting information.
“An unknown male subject has made contact with several women in and around Jonesboro claiming to be ‘Detective Ernest Ward’ of the Jonesboro Police Department. This suspect has called numerous women and spoken to them on the phone as well as left messages,” Jonesboro police said in a statement to Region 8 News. “He claims that he needs to speak with them regarding a case, asks for money in advance and repeatedly claims to be Detective Ernest Ward with the Jonesboro Police Department.”
Authorities said that several women have already been scammed in the case.
“Be advised that there IS a detective by that name employed by JPD, but the voice is not the real Detective Ernest Ward. The male heard in the video is an unknown subject who is impersonating a police officer and will be charged with Criminal Impersonation,” police said.
Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
Also, police ask that if you get a call from the man, to record the phone call, save voicemails and call police immediately.
