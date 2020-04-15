Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-PRISONS
Kansas Supreme Court cancels arguments on releasing inmates
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has canceled arguments from attorneys over a civil rights’ group attempt to force the state to release prison inmates with preexisting medical conditions making them vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. The high court acted Tuesday night with arguments originally set for Wednesday afternoon in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas for seven inmates at state prisons in Ellsworth, Lansing and Topeka. The Supreme Court sent the case to district court in Leavenworth County, home to the Lansing prison. The Supreme Court concluded there disputes about facts that needed to be settled.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Emergency workers seek help responding to virus outbreak
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Three groups that represent paramedics and firefighters have written to Gov. Laura Kelly saying they lack adequate protective gear and that their workers compensation doesn’t cover them if they become infected with the coronavirus or need to be quarantined. The Kansas State Association of Fire Chiefs and Kansas State Firefighters Association demanded help Monday in a joint letter. And the Kansas Emergency Medical Services Association said in a letter sent last week that EMS providers are very concerned that they will be “severely financially impacted” if they are exposed to the virus. Nearly 80% of the state’s firefighters are volunteers, while others work part time.
KANSAS-PRISON DISTURBANCES
Kansas sees another disturbance at prison, 2nd within week
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Inmates at a state prison in central Kansas threw trash from their cells and damaged security cameras during a weekend disturbance that was the outbreak of prison unrest in less than a week. The state Department of Corrections reported Tuesday that between 125 and 150 inmates were involved in the incident Sunday at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility. The disturbance lasted less than two hours and resulted in no staff or inmate injuries but prompted the lockdown of a building. The disturbance came only three days after inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility outside the Kansas City area rampaged through offices.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS LABOR WEBSITE
Kansas works to fix buggy system for filing for unemployment
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Amid a surge of complaints from desperate out-of-work Kansans, state officials are making another effort to fix the state’s faltering system for filing unemployment claims as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on the economy. The Kansas Department of Labor said in a tweet that tech workers were taking the agency’s website down for an hour each at noon and at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Gov. Laura Kelly said Monday that the department has received more than 130,000 initial unemployment claims over the past three weeks. Complaints about the system have been widespread.
YOUNG DRIVER-STOLEN VEHICLE PURSUIT
14-year-old in stolen minivan arrested after Kansas chase
Authorities say a 14-year-old Wichita boy in a stolen minivan was arrested after officers used a tire-flattening spike strip to disable the vehicle. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tim Myers says the chase started at 3:53 a.m. Monday. The Wichita Eagle reports that the driver was speeding and crossing into other lanes. Two passengers ran on foot after the Dodge Caravan was stopped. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Wichita.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DRIVE-IN-CHURCH
Justice Department takes church's side in 1st Amendment suit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has weighed in on a local Mississippi case involving a Christian church that says its religious freedoms were violated. Temple Baptist Church in Greenville has been holding drive-in services for congregants during the coronavirus outbreak. City leaders argue that the services violate stay-at-home orders because church gatherings are not considered essential and could have put people’s lives in jeopardy. Church officials believe they have been singled out for their religion, especially after eight police officers were sent last weekend to ticket the faithful, $500 apiece, for attending services. The Justice Department took the side of the church on Tuesday.
ENDANGERED RIVERS
2 largest US rivers top new listing of endangered waterways
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The nation’s two largest rivers top a new listing of the most endangered waterways. The Washington, D.C.-based conservation organization American Rivers on Tuesday released its list of the 10 most endangered waterways in the United States. The Upper Mississippi River was cited as the most endangered, followed by the lower Missouri River. For both rivers, American Rivers cited increasingly severe flooding driven by climate change. Extreme flooding has become increasingly common on the Upper Mississippi. Meanwhile, parts of the Missouri River saw record and near-record flooding last spring in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.
TOPEKA ZOO-ORANGUTAN DIES
38-year-old Orangutan at Topeka Zoo dies following illness
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has announced the death of a Bornean orangutan following a short illness. The zoo says in a statement that Lena, a 38-year-old female, died Monday after becoming ill April 8. Her condition failed to improve, and zoo staff anesthetized her to conduct a full medical workup. Officials say Lena's heart stopped while she was under anesthesia, and staff were unable to resuscitate her. A necropsy failed to determine a cause of death, but did show she had an abnormal left kidney. Lena was born at the Buffalo Zoo on April 2, 1982, and came to Topeka from the Columbus Zoo in 2005.