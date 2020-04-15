Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Three groups that represent paramedics and firefighters have written to Gov. Laura Kelly saying they lack adequate protective gear and that their workers compensation doesn’t cover them if they become infected with the coronavirus or need to be quarantined. The Kansas State Association of Fire Chiefs and Kansas State Firefighters Association demanded help Monday in a joint letter. And the Kansas Emergency Medical Services Association said in a letter sent last week that EMS providers are very concerned that they will be “severely financially impacted” if they are exposed to the virus. Nearly 80% of the state’s firefighters are volunteers, while others work part time.