Memphis woman creates viral movement while helping local nurses, doctors fighting COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tammy Rivera drives for Uber and Lift. Several weeks ago, she discovered a problem as she drove a hungry nurse home late at night after her shift at Germantown Methodist Hospital.
“She said we’re working 12-14 hour shifts but our cafeteria is closed,” Rivera said.
The nurse told Rivera there was never any time for them to eat dinner dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Tammy took to Facebook to try and help feed them for one night.
“That was 25 nights ago,” she said.
Every night since Tammy has bought the night shift employees in the emergency room dinner. She recently added the COVID-19 unit to her deliveries too.
“Now I’m feeding an average of 60 people a night,” Rivera said.
Over the weeks, Tammy has raised thousands of dollars. Each night she spends the donations on dozens of meals from a locally owned restaurant or food truck.
“We really appreciate what she’s doing,” said Alex Grisanri, owner 9Dough1 Food Truck. “I can’t say enough about that.”
“It’s awesome,” said Kendrick Westbrook, owner of Smurfey’s Smokehouse Food Truck.
“These food trucks like this, those are people’s dreams,” Rivera said. “And it’s giving them sales that they wouldn’t have if we weren’t feeding the hospital.”
Tammy now hopes to be able to expand and buy dinners for other local hospitals. Providing healthcare workers the smiles they deserve during their long workdays.
“One less thing that they have to worry about,” Westbrook said. “My thing is let’s not just feed them but feed their souls.”
“This is Memphis,” Rivera said. “This is the Memphis that I grew up in, that loves people.”
The following restaurants and food trucks have been supported in the process:
- Central BBQ
- Garibaldi's
- Forest Hill Grill
- Chick fil a
- Eat at Eric's Grill and Catering food truck
- Grisanti's 9 Dough 1 pizza
- Busy Bee food truck
- Smurfey's Smokehouse
- Mellow Mushroom
- Hogwild BBQ And catering
- The Germantown Commissary
- Dyer's Cafe
- Hope Church
- Blue Honey Bistro
- Say Cheese food truck
- Huey's
- Global Cafe
Donations can be made on Venmo to her account: @Tamara-Rivera-26 or to her PayPal account at her email: wethreesing@gmail.com
You can use #FeedTheFrontLine when you send your donation!
